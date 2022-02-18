Left Menu

Drinking in public: Nearly 600 booked for creating nuisance in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:28 IST
Drinking in public: Nearly 600 booked for creating nuisance in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Over 580 people have been penalised for creating nuisance after consuming liquor at public places across Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday.

The action was taken on Thursday evening on the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said. ''Action was taken against 589 people who were found creating nuisance after drinking in public places across all police station areas in the commissionerate,'' a police spokesperson said.

The offenders have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and issued challans for penalty, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022