Maha: Slippers lead cops to Dombivili woman's murderer

A pair of slippers led the police to the killer of a 33-year-old housewife whose body was concealed in a sofa bed at her apartment in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The Thane police on Thursday arrested Navi Mumbai resident Vishal Dhawar (28) for the murder of Supriya Shinde, who was found dead in her apartment on February 15, said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police Zone-III Kalyan. One of the eye-witnesses had informed the police that he had seen a pair of slippers outside the victim's apartment in the afternoon on the day of the murder, he said. Investigations revealed that a friend of the victim's husband owned the same pair of footwear, and a day before the crime, he had visited the apartment to lend some books to the victim, the official said.

During the visit, Dhawar, a friend of the victim's husband, found out that she would be alone at home as her son would be away at school and he returned to the house around 1.30 pm the next day, he said. The accused allegedly made sexual advances at the victim. When she resisted and ran out of the apartment, he dragged her in, banged her head on the floor and strangled her with a nylon cable tie, he said. The accused then hid the body in the sofa bed and fled the scene, the official said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

