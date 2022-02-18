Left Menu

Man stabbed by unidentified men in west Delhi

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by unidentified men in west Delhis Khyala area, police said on Friday. A case of attempt to murder has been registered and two men -- Anshu 19 and Bunty 18 -- have been apprehended, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 13:41 IST
Man stabbed by unidentified men in west Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by unidentified men in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said on Friday. The victim has been identified as Ritik Suri, a resident of Vishnu Garden here, they said. The police said the victim used to frequently visit a friend place's at Raghubir Nagar area on his Royal Enfield bike. ''Some locals became jealous and developed enmity following which a quarrel broke out between them, a senior police officer said. A case of attempt to murder has been registered and two men -- Anshu (19) and Bunty (18) -- have been apprehended, police said. Teams have been dispatched to apprehend remaining accused, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022