Grenade attack in Srinagar, policeman injured

A policeman was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in the Khwaja Bazaar area of the old city on Friday, officials said. The ultras lobbed the grenade at police personnel deployed at Khwaja Bazaar in the Nowhatta area, the officials said. They said the policeman sustained minor injuries in the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)