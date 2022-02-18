Northern Army Commander reviews situation along LOC in Kashmir valley

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi concluded his three-day visit to the Kashmir valley where he reviewed the situation along the border, said Indian Army officials. Lt Gen Dwivedi was on his maiden visit to the Kashmir valley after taking over as Northern Army Commander where he was briefed on the operational situation.

The Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was on a three days visit to Kashmir from February 14 to 16. "He interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the Ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan, which will complete one year on 25 February 2022," said the Army officials.

He also paid homage to the 40 Bravehearts of CRPF who had made the supreme sacrifice during an attack on the convoy on February 14 three years ago. During the three day visit, the Army Commander also visited the Division Headquarters at Kupwara and Baramulla and was briefed on the prevailing security situation on the Line of Control.

He was briefed on the operational situation by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey on measures instituted to counter adversaries' design. (ANI)

