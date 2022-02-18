Fire breaks out in residential building in Mumbai's Borivali area, no injury reported

A fire broke out on Friday in a residential building in the Borivali area of Maharashtra's Mumbai following which the fire brigade officers rushed to the spot. No injury in the incident has been reported so far.

Attempts are on to control the fire. The incident was reported at around 12.40 pm and the fire brigade officials arrived at the spot at 12.50 pm.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring in electric duct from eight to fifteen floored etc. of ground plus upper twenty-three floored residential building, said the statement by Mumbai fire. (ANI)

