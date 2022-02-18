Putin to oversee nuclear drills on Saturday amid tensions - Ifax
President Vladimir Putin will oversee exercises by Russia's nuclear forces on Saturday involving the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles, the Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying.
The exercises are set to take place at a time of soaring tensions between Russia and the West. A Russian military buildup near Ukraine has stoked fears that Moscow may attack its neighbour to the west. Russia denies any such plans.
