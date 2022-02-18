Mother-daughter jumps into Yamuna in Delhi, rescue operation on
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 14:35 IST
A woman jumped into Yamuna river along with her daughter on Friday morning in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, fire officials said.
According to fire department, they received information at 6.45 am about the incident. The rescue operation is underway.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
