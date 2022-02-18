ED attaches assets of ex MP Assembly under secy in DA case

Assets worth Rs 1.19 crore of a former under secretary posted in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly secretariat have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets, the ED said on Friday.

Agricultural lands, residential plot and houses in the name of Kamalakant Sharma and his family located in state capital Bhopal and Rewa district have been attached, it said.

''Kamalakant Sharma, the then under secretary of Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha secretariat, was posted at sensitive positions across various districts of the state. During his tenure, he had earned huge 'proceeds of crime' in the form of tainted money earned out of his corrupt activities,'' the Enforcement Directorate said.

Sharma utilised the ''ill-gotten'' money for the acquisition of various immovable properties worth Rs 1.19 crore, which have been attached after a provisional order was issued by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency booked Sharma taking cognisance of an FIR filed by the MP economic offences wing (EOW) against Sharma for a check period from 1993-2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)