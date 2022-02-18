Assam government lifts night curfew amid declining COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Odisha government lifted the night curfew in the state due to declining COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:23 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Odisha government lifted the night curfew in the state due to declining COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.

"A continuous decrease in the number of COVID cases is observed in the state and number of active cases has also decreased, therefore, the state government orders that the night Curfew is withdrawn/ lifted from all urban areas of the State with effect from February 18, 2022," says an order from the Special Relief Commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

