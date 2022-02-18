2 labourers hurt after portion of building collapses in Delhi's Greater Noida: Police

Two labourers got injured while demolishing a building in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Friday, police said.

The Greater Kailash-1 police station was informed at around 10.05 am that some labourers got injured after a portion of a building collapsed.

Police reached the spot and found that house number E-162 was being demolished for new construction. During the demolition of the second floor, a portion of the rear wall suddenly collapsed and two labourers were injured in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The injured were identified as Harvesh (28), who has a major injury on his head, and Ajaypal (22), who has a minor injury on his leg. Both of them are residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. They were shifted to the AIIMS where they are under treatment, the DCP said.

On the basis of Ajaypal's statement, a case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a probe launched, the officer said.

The family members of the injured persons have been informed about the incident, police said.

