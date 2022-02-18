Left Menu

ED files fresh chargesheet against Unitech group, promoters in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:42 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a fresh chargesheet before a court here in connection with its money laundering probe against realty group Unitech, its promoter brothers Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra and others, the federal agency said on Friday.

The chargesheet was filed on Thursday before the Rouse Avenue court here and the court has taken cognisance of the prosecution compliant field under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra (their father and founder of the Unitech group), Preeti Chandra (wife of Sanjay Chandra), Rajesh Malik (promoter of accused company Carnoustie group) and 66 domestic and overseas companies have been arrayed as accused in the chargesheet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

All five are in judicial custody at present.

This is the second chargesheet by the agency against the accused. The first was filed on December 2 last year.

The ED had filed a money laundering case against the group, its promoters and linked companies on June 6, 2018, on the directions of the Supreme Court and also after taking cognisance of two Delhi Police FIRs filed by the economic offences wing (EOW) and the Saket police station.

The agency has conducted as many as 43 raids in this case, issued 11 attachment orders, which includes 297 domestic and overseas assets worth a total of Rs 763 crore, till now.

Properties of other accused companies like Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group as well as the personal and shell (dummy) companies linked to the Chandra's have been attached, it said.

The ED said the total ''proceeds of crime'' detected in this case stand at Rs 6,352 crore and it has also filed five status report before the apex court updating it about the investigation being conducted under the criminal sections of the PMLA.

