4 held for hoarding liquor on eve of polls

Police on Friday said they have arrested four people for hoarding and possessing liquor here to sell it at a premium during the urban local body polls.

The police said the government ordered closure of TASMAC shops in the district on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and again on Tuesday next when the counting of votes takes place. The local and Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police conducted a vigil to ensure full closure of liquor shops. One of the four arrested stored the liquor in a rented house, said the police.

