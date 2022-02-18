Left Menu

Grenade hurled at security forces in J-K's Srinagar; no injuries reported

A grenade was hurled at the security forces in the Khwaja Bazar Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Friday, said sources in J-K Police.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:45 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A grenade was hurled at the security forces in the Khwaja Bazar Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Friday, said sources in J-K Police. No injuries were reported in the incident.

However, two shops were damaged. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

