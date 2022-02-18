Grenade hurled at security forces in J-K's Srinagar; no injuries reported
A grenade was hurled at the security forces in the Khwaja Bazar Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Friday, said sources in J-K Police.
A grenade was hurled at the security forces in the Khwaja Bazar Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Friday, said sources in J-K Police. No injuries were reported in the incident.
However, two shops were damaged. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
