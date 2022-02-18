Left Menu

Karnataka HC declines plea to restrain live streaming of hijab-related proceedings

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:53 IST
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
The full bench of the Karnataka High Court hearing the case related to hijab row in educational institutions on Friday declined a plea to restrain live streaming of proceedings.

As soon as the proceedings began, senior advocate Prof Ravi Varma Kumar, representing Muslim girls questioned the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms, claiming that live streaming was causing a lot of unrest in the society as the observations were taken out of context.

According to him, live streaming has become ''counterproductive and children were put to hardship''.

However, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said: ''Let the people understand what is the stand of the respondents also.'' As a few more fresh petitions were filed, Justice Awasthi requested the petitioners that the counsels for the fresh petitions can take only 10 minutes so that respondents can also be heard.

The full bench of the High Court comprises Justice Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi, and Justice Krishna M Dixit.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, and any religious flag within the classroom.

