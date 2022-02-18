Left Menu

2 labourers hurt after portion of building collapses in Delhi's Greater Kailash: Police

Two labourers got injured while demolishing a building in south Delhis Greater Kailash area on Friday, police said.The Greater Kailash-1 police station was informed at around 10.05 am that some labourers got injured after a portion of a building collapsed.Police reached the spot and found that house number E-162 was being demolished for new construction. Both of them are residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:55 IST
2 labourers hurt after portion of building collapses in Delhi's Greater Kailash: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers got injured while demolishing a building in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Friday, police said.

The Greater Kailash-1 police station was informed at around 10.05 am that some labourers got injured after a portion of a building collapsed.

Police reached the spot and found that house number E-162 was being demolished for new construction. During the demolition of the second floor, a portion of the rear wall suddenly collapsed and two labourers were injured in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The injured were identified as Harvesh (28), who has a major injury on his head, and Ajaypal (22), who has a minor injury on his leg. Both of them are residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. They were shifted to the AIIMS where they are under treatment, the DCP said.

On the basis of Ajaypal's statement, a case under sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a probe launched, the officer said.

The family members of the injured persons have been informed about the incident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022