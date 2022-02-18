Left Menu

US announces Abrams tanks for Poland as tensions with Russia escalate

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:58 IST
US announces Abrams tanks for Poland as tensions with Russia escalate
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Friday the planned sale of 250 Abrams tanks to Poland, as Washington moves to strengthen the defenses of a key eastern European ally amid a mounting threat of war between neighbouring Ukraine and Russia.

"This is the most modern version of the Abrams, and will provide Poland with a highly-advanced tank capability," Austin told a news conference following talks in Warsaw, adding that the delivery timeframe was under discussion.

"It will also strengthen our interoperability with the Polish armed forces, boosting the credibility of our combined deterrence efforts and those of our other NATO Allies."

