Unmanned aircraft from Lebanon crossed into Israel, Israeli army says

Israel's military said on Friday that an unmanned aircraft crossed into Israeli air space from Lebanon, setting off air raid sirens in parts of northern Israel.

"Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area. No special instructions for civilians in the area have been issued," the military said in a statement

No other details were immediately available.

