Hong Kong chief executive election to be postponed to May -media
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:02 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
The election of Hong Kong's chief executive, scheduled to be held in March, will be postponed to May, local media reported, as the city battles to control a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Also Read: China's Xi sets Hong Kong's leaders 'overriding mission' to control COVID - media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong's
Advertisement