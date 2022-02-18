Left Menu

Hong Kong chief executive election to be postponed to May -media

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:07 IST
Hong Kong chief executive election to be postponed to May -media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Hong Kong

The election of Hong Kong's chief executive, scheduled to be held in March, will be postponed to May, local media reported, as the city battles to control a surge in COVID-19 infections.

