Woman tonsured, paraded in Bihar, husband held

A man has been arrested for tonsuring his wife and forcing her to walk the streets of a village in Darbhanga district on the suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair, a police officer said on Friday.

The accused, Ranvir Sada, was apprehended on Thursday after a video clip emerged on social media, in which the woman was seen walking the roads of Jhajhara village, her head tonsured and face painted black, the officer said.

Investigators were examining the veracity of the video clip, he stated.

''The local police has registered an FIR on the basis of a statement given by the victim, who had faced the ordeal on February 13. Around 20 people, including her husband and her-in-laws, have been named in the FIR. Ranvir Sada has been arrested and efforts were underway to nab the other accused in the case," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Chandra Choudhary said.

Sada had claimed that his wife was having an extramarital affair, the SDPO said.

''Several people were also seen in the video humiliating the woman. All of them will be traced and arrested,'' he added.

