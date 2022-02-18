Left Menu

Woman tonsured, paraded in Bihar, husband held

All of them will be traced and arrested, he added.

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:42 IST
Woman tonsured, paraded in Bihar, husband held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for tonsuring his wife and forcing her to walk the streets of a village in Darbhanga district on the suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair, a police officer said on Friday.

The accused, Ranvir Sada, was apprehended on Thursday after a video clip emerged on social media, in which the woman was seen walking the roads of Jhajhara village, her head tonsured and face painted black, the officer said.

Investigators were examining the veracity of the video clip, he stated.

''The local police has registered an FIR on the basis of a statement given by the victim, who had faced the ordeal on February 13. Around 20 people, including her husband and her-in-laws, have been named in the FIR. Ranvir Sada has been arrested and efforts were underway to nab the other accused in the case," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Chandra Choudhary said.

Sada had claimed that his wife was having an extramarital affair, the SDPO said.

''Several people were also seen in the video humiliating the woman. All of them will be traced and arrested,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022