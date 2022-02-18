Maha govt to HC: Will not name new SPP in Yunus custodial death case till Mar 22

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it will not appoint a new special public prosecutor (SPP) in the 2003 Khwaja Yunus custodial death case, in which four policemen, including dismissed cop Sachin Waze, are facing trial, till March 22.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who appeared for the Maharashtra government, made this statement before a bench of Justices P B Varale and SP Tavade that was hearing a petition filed by Yunus's mother Asiya Begum challenging the removal of the previous SPP Dhiraj Mirajkar from the case.

Begum had approached the HC in 2018 following Mirajkar's removal that year.

On Friday, Kumbhakoni told the court that the state authorities had spoken to Mirajkar and the latter had expressed his inability to continue as the SPP in the case due to several reasons.

''We spoke to him (Mirajkar) on the phone after the last HC hearing in the matter and he gave several reasons, including health reasons, to say that he will not be able to continue as the SPP in the matter,'' Kumbhakoni said.

Begum's counsel, senior advocate Mihur Desai, however, told HC that the petitioner, too, wished to speak to Mirajkar and confirm whether or not the latter could continue as the SPP in the case.

Desai urged the court to ensure the state did not appoint a new SPP until then.

As per the petition, Mirajkar was appointed SPP in September 2015, but was abruptly removed from the post in April 2018.

Begum claimed in her plea that the decision to remove Mirajkar was taken by the state government after he filed an application before the trial court seeking that summons be issued to retired police officer Praful Bhosale, and three other policemen, and make them face trial in the case.

The state had previously told the HC that its decision to remove Mirajkar from the case was not taken to protect these four officials.

On Friday, Kumbhakoni told the HC that the court grant some time to the state government to make its stand clear on Mirajkar's reappointment.

''Until then we (the state government) will continue with our previous statement made before the court that we will not appoint a new SPP in the matter,'' Kumbhakoni said.

The HC accepted the Maharashtra government's statement and scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 22.

Yunus, a software engineer, was detained soon after the December 2002 bomb blast in Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar.

He allegedly escaped from custody in the intervening night of January 6-7, 2003, while being escorted to Aurangabad for further investigation in the blast case, when the police vehicle carrying him met with an accident in Ahmednagar district.

Subsequently, the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) lodged an FIR against police officers for allegedly killing Yunus in custody and then destroying evidence.

The CID inquiry indicted 14 policemen, but the government granted sanction to prosecute only four of them. These four officers, Waze, Rajendra Tiwari, Rajaram Nikam and Sunil Desai, are currently facing trial in the custodial death case on charges of murder, fabricating evidence and hatching criminal conspiracy.

Waze, who served as an Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai, is currently in jail in the Antilia bomb scare case. He was dismissed from police service last year.

