Pak court directs Islamabad IG to file report on detained journalist’s police torture allegation

The Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the city police chief to file a report by February 21 on the allegation of police torture made by a senior media personality who was arrested recently.

Mohsin Baig was arrested on Wednesday from his house here by officials of police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the complaint of communication minister Murad Saeed that he made "indecent" comments against him during a TV talk show. Baig told the media while being presented before a court after his arrest that he was subjected to physical torture by the police.

The issue of torture again came up during a hearing by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) of a petition filed by Baig's wife for the dismissal of terrorism and other charges brought against him.

The petitioner's lawyer said Baig was severely tortured by 15 people in the room of the Station House Officer (SHO).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad to file a formal report of alleged torture by police personnel by February 21. He also ordered that legal access to Baig should not be blocked.

However, the IHC dismissed the petition by saying that only Baig himself can file the petition to delete terrorism charges against him and also granted permission to Baig to file the petition.

Unruly scenes were witnessed when law enforcement agencies personnel in plainclothes raided his residence to arrest him. Scuffles ensued and Baig was seen holding a gun and firing shots.

His son later told the media that they thought the robbers had broken into the house.

Baig was among the panelists on the TV One programme hosted by female anchor Gharedah Farooqui about the decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to award the best performance certificate to 10 ministers. Murad Saeed's ministry was adjudged as the top performer.

He jokingly cited from the book of Reham Khan, former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which she reportedly made some explicit sexual remarks about Murad Saeed, who is considered very close to Prime Minister Khan.

Saeed in a press conference on Thursday announced to sue Reham Khan for the book she wrote three years ago. She had mentioned "illicit" relations between Saeed and her ex-husband Imran Khan, the current prime minister.

"I have decided to take a legal course of action [against her] and my legal team is sitting to decide how to proceed," he said without naming Reham Khan.

The minister also said that he just filed a complaint against Baig and he had nothing to do about his arrest or torture.

Saeed also said that he was a common man who rose to a high position by sheer hard work, which was not acceptable to the elite.

Baig is editor-in-chief of daily Jinnah and Online news wire. He was considered very close to Prime Minister Khan when he came to power, but later he developed differences with the premier and is now among his critics.

