Left Menu

Belarus leader says will take part in overseeing military drills with Putin on Saturday - Ifax

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he would take part in overseeing military drills on Saturday along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency reported. Lukashenko made the remark at talks with Putin in Moscow. He did not say which drills. Putin is expected to oversee drills of Russia's nuclear forces on Saturday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:54 IST
Belarus leader says will take part in overseeing military drills with Putin on Saturday - Ifax
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he would take part in overseeing military drills on Saturday along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency reported.

Lukashenko made the remark at talks with Putin in Moscow. He did not say which drills. Minsk and Moscow are holding large joint exercises in Belarus. Putin is expected to oversee drills of Russia's nuclear forces on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022