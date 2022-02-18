Belarus leader says will take part in overseeing military drills with Putin on Saturday - Ifax

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he would take part in overseeing military drills on Saturday along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency reported.

Lukashenko made the remark at talks with Putin in Moscow. He did not say which drills. Minsk and Moscow are holding large joint exercises in Belarus. Putin is expected to oversee drills of Russia's nuclear forces on Saturday.

