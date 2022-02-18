Belarus leader says will take part in overseeing military drills with Putin on Saturday - Ifax
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he would take part in overseeing military drills on Saturday along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency reported. Lukashenko made the remark at talks with Putin in Moscow. He did not say which drills. Putin is expected to oversee drills of Russia's nuclear forces on Saturday.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday he would take part in overseeing military drills on Saturday along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the RIA news agency reported.
Lukashenko made the remark at talks with Putin in Moscow. He did not say which drills. Minsk and Moscow are holding large joint exercises in Belarus. Putin is expected to oversee drills of Russia's nuclear forces on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Moscow
- Minsk
- Belarusian
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Vladimir
- Belarus
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belarusian sprinter says those behind her early Olympic exit should be punished
U.S. targets multiple Belarusians' visas over athlete repression
U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Belarusian nationals
U.S. imposes visa restrictions on multiple Belarusian nationals
Belarusian sprinter says those behind her early Olympic exit should be punished