Suspected criminal injured in police firing in Assam

A suspected criminal was injured when police fired at him after he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assams Kamrup district on Friday, police said.The incident occurred at around 2.30 AM when the man and his associate were being taken to their hideout near Rangia.The man tried to escape.

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:57 IST
A suspected criminal was injured when police fired at him after he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Assam's Kamrup district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 AM when the man and his associate were being taken to their hideout near Rangia.

"The man tried to escape. We told him to stop but when he didn't heed the warning, our personnel had to fire. He was injured in the leg," Rangia police station officer-in-charge Bhaskar Malla Patowary said.

The accused was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stable.

"He was wanted in connection with various crimes - from murder to dacoity. One .32 pistol, seven rounds of live cartridges and a motorbike were recovered from the two," Patowary said.

They were arrested on Thursday.

Altogether 33 people have been killed and at least 80 injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

On February 7, the Assam government informed the Gauhati High Court that due process of law and all guidelines issued by the NHRC were followed in all those cases.

