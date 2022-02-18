Left Menu

Russia sanctions would be tougher than those from 2014, says Polish PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:04 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
European nations are preparing sanctions against Russia that will be much harsher than those imposed after the 2014 annexation of Crimea, Poland's prime minister said on Friday. "We are constructing a package of concrete sanctions, which are to be much stronger than those from 2014," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference in Brussels broadcast by state-owned news channel TVP.

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels reported increased shelling in eastern Ukraine for a second straight day on Friday, an escalation that Washington and other Western allies say could form part of a Russian pretext to invade.

