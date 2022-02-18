Russia sanctions would be tougher than those from 2014, says Polish PM
- Country:
- Poland
European nations are preparing sanctions against Russia that will be much harsher than those imposed after the 2014 annexation of Crimea, Poland's prime minister said on Friday. "We are constructing a package of concrete sanctions, which are to be much stronger than those from 2014," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference in Brussels broadcast by state-owned news channel TVP.
Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian rebels reported increased shelling in eastern Ukraine for a second straight day on Friday, an escalation that Washington and other Western allies say could form part of a Russian pretext to invade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pro-Russian
- Crimea
- Ukraine
- European
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Brussels
- Washington
- Poland
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Washington Football Team has a name again - the Commanders; Olympics-Curling-Britain edge Canada, Italy make winning start in mixed doubles and more
'Lucifer' alum Tom Ellis joins Sterling K. Brown in 'Washington Black' series
Former Human Rights Campaign president sues group over alleged racial discrimination - Washington Post
Ex-head of U.S. Human Rights Campaign sues group over alleged racial discrimination - Washington Post
Lawsuit accuses Washington, D.C. police of keeping 'watch list' of critics