Two school children killed as bus hits jeep in Sikar

Two school children were killed and eighth other persons were injured when a bus hit a jeep near Palsana RIICO area in Sikar district on Friday.

The mishap occurred on Jaipur-Sikar highway which left two school children travelling in the jeep dead, police said.

The victims were identified as Jatin (11) and Satyam (8). The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem while the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

