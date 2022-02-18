Left Menu

Two school children killed as bus hits jeep in Sikar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two school children were killed and eighth other persons were injured when a bus hit a jeep near Palsana RIICO area in Sikar district on Friday.

The mishap occurred on Jaipur-Sikar highway which left two school children travelling in the jeep dead, police said.

The victims were identified as Jatin (11) and Satyam (8). The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem while the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

