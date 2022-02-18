Greece says tensions in Ukraine need to ease immediately
- Country:
- Greece
Greece has called for an immediate easing of tensions in Ukraine, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.
"We are listening carefully to Russia's concern about its security and we are also taking into consideration the concerns of the rest of the European countries," Dendias said.
"Within this framework, we discussed the situation in Ukraine and I had the chance to stress... the need for immediate de-escalation of tensions," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Moscow
- Greek
- Sergei Lavrov
- Ukraine
- Russia
- European
- Nikos Dendias
- Russian
ALSO READ
Biden orders forces to Europe amid stalled Ukraine talks
Biden and Macron review coordinated response against Russia over Ukraine
WRAPUP 7-Biden orders nearly 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia
Invasion of Ukraine would be 'tragic miscalculation', Johnson warns Putin
US to continue taking defensive and deterrent steps: State Department on Ukraine conflict