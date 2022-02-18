Left Menu

Greece says tensions in Ukraine need to ease immediately

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Greece has called for an immediate easing of tensions in Ukraine, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday.

"We are listening carefully to Russia's concern about its security and we are also taking into consideration the concerns of the rest of the European countries," Dendias said.

"Within this framework, we discussed the situation in Ukraine and I had the chance to stress... the need for immediate de-escalation of tensions," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

