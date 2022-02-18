Left Menu

Russia says sharp increase in shelling in Donbass is alarming

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:17 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that weapons prohibited under the Minsk peace process were being used in what he called an alarming and sharp increase in shelling in eastern Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

Addressing a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov accused the OSCE special monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine of trying to gloss over ceasefire violations by Ukrainian government forces, Interfax news agency reported.

