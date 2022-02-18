Left Menu

Malaysia may reconsider murder charge against teen accused of killing newborn

Malaysian prosecutors may reconsider a murder charge made against a teenage girl accused of killing her newborn son, pending the outcome of a probe into allegations the baby was conceived of rape, the attorney general's office said on Friday.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:23 IST
Malaysia may reconsider murder charge against teen accused of killing newborn
Malaysian flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian prosecutors may reconsider a murder charge made against a teenage girl accused of killing her newborn son, pending the outcome of a probe into allegations the baby was conceived of rape, the attorney general's office said on Friday. The 15-year-old was charged with murder on Tuesday after her son was found last week with stab wounds to his chest, but activists have called for the case to be re-classified as infanticide and for the girl to be released on bail.

The teenager, whose identity authorities have withheld, has alleged the baby was conceived when she was raped by a man in his 20s, according to police. A separate investigation is underway into the rape allegation and the man she has accused is wanted by authorities.

The attorney general's office in a statement said the murder charge filed against the girl was "a transparent criminal justice process" based on statements and documentation by witnesses, forensic officials, and pathology experts. But prosecutors can "review the original prosecution" and change it to another charge "based on additional developments as well as the results of the probe into the rape incident", the statement added.

The charge of murder carries the death penalty in Malaysia, but if convicted, the girl would instead serve a prison sentence under alternative sentencing laws for minors. The teen was detained after she was found holding the deceased baby at a house in Terengganu state on Malaysia's east coast on Feb. 8.

Investigations later found the baby's umbilical cord had been cut with a sharp object, as well as a stab wound, and other bodily injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022