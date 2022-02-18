Kremlin foe Navalny's brother thought to have left Russia - Ifax

Russia believes jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's brother, who is wanted by authorities in Moscow, left the country for Cyprus last year and has not returned, Interfax news agency cited a court in Russia as saying on Friday.

Russia put Oleg Navalny on a wanted list, interior ministry records showed last month, but his whereabouts had been unknown. He had faced a summons for a court hearing that could have converted a suspended sentence against him into a prison term.

