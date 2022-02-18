West Bengal: 3 labourers die after getting stuck inside vacuum oxygen unit at steel plant

Three labourers died after they were stuck inside a vacuum oxygen unit at the Durgapur Steel Plant on Friday afternoon, said local police.

Police said that according to the preliminary investigation, there was some technical mishap in the plant due to which seven labourers got stuck inside and could not breathe.

Four are reported to be in a critical condition and have been admitted to DSP Main Hospital, said police. (ANI)

