Left Menu

West Bengal: 3 labourers die after getting stuck inside vacuum oxygen unit at steel plant

Three labourers died after they were stuck inside a vacuum oxygen unit at the Durgapur Steel Plant on Friday afternoon, said local police.

ANI | Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-02-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 17:43 IST
West Bengal: 3 labourers die after getting stuck inside vacuum oxygen unit at steel plant
An ambulance rushing the labourers to the hospital . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers died after they were stuck inside a vacuum oxygen unit at the Durgapur Steel Plant on Friday afternoon, said local police.

Police said that according to the preliminary investigation, there was some technical mishap in the plant due to which seven labourers got stuck inside and could not breathe.

Four are reported to be in a critical condition and have been admitted to DSP Main Hospital, said police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022