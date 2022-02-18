Driver dies getting caught under the wheels of own truck

In a freak accident, a lorry driver was run over and died under his own truck parked at a petrol pump in Kaduvvettipalayam on the outskirts here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

According to police, Suresh Babu (50) from Salem district had loaded goods from an e-commerce company onto the vehicle and parked his truck in the petrol pump in Karumathapatti limits, around 20 kilometres from here, at 1 am.

Some motorists noticed Babu lying dead near the rear tyres of the truck and informed police, who rushed to the spot and found the vehicle engine was running.

Suspecting the case to be a murder, police checked the CCTV footage from a camera placed opposite the petrol pump and noticed that Babu was run over by the truck.

It came to light that Babu had not applied the hand brake in the truck and got down to answer nature's call. He noticed the vehicle moving and ran to try and stop the truck from the front but came under the wheels, they said.

The body was brought to the government hospital here and further investigations are on, police added.

