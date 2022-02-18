Handwara Police in collaboration with J-K ANTF organizes workshop on investigation of NDPS cases

With an aim to improve investigation skills, the Handwara Police in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir organized a one-day workshop under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for investigating officers at DPO Handwara. The workshop was inaugurated by ASP Handwara besides a team from ANTF and investigating officers from Handwara police participated in the workshop. The workshop was organized with an aim to make the investigating officers aware of the latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve and ensure convictions in NDPS cases.

In the beginning, ASP Handwara briefed the participants about drug abuse, its sources both natural as well as synthetic, and educated the participants about the identification of NDPS substances. He told the officers that the progress of various heinous crime cases must be disposed-off properly and on a timely basis. He also stressed upon adopting the latest techniques and standard practices which would improve the investigation. He directed the officers to conduct investigations efficiently so that the ratio of this menace could be lowered.

Addressing the participants, officers from Anti Narcotic Task-force advised for close supervision of Gazetted Officers in NDPS cases in order to improve the conviction rate and disposal of sensational crime cases. Presentations were also given by officers of the ANTF on various aspects of the NDPS Act and related laws and procedures. The resource person of ANTF delivered a detailed briefing over NDPS Act, PITNDPS and Financial Investigations etc. (ANI)

