Left Menu

Handwara Police in collaboration with J-K ANTF organizes workshop on investigation of NDPS cases

With an aim to improve investigation skills, the Handwara Police in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir organized a one-day workshop under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for investigating officers at DPO Handwara.

ANI | Handwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:21 IST
Handwara Police in collaboration with J-K ANTF organizes workshop on investigation of NDPS cases
Police workshop at DPO Handwara. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to improve investigation skills, the Handwara Police in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir organized a one-day workshop under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for investigating officers at DPO Handwara. The workshop was inaugurated by ASP Handwara besides a team from ANTF and investigating officers from Handwara police participated in the workshop. The workshop was organized with an aim to make the investigating officers aware of the latest techniques and standard practices to expedite the investigation and improve and ensure convictions in NDPS cases.

In the beginning, ASP Handwara briefed the participants about drug abuse, its sources both natural as well as synthetic, and educated the participants about the identification of NDPS substances. He told the officers that the progress of various heinous crime cases must be disposed-off properly and on a timely basis. He also stressed upon adopting the latest techniques and standard practices which would improve the investigation. He directed the officers to conduct investigations efficiently so that the ratio of this menace could be lowered.

Addressing the participants, officers from Anti Narcotic Task-force advised for close supervision of Gazetted Officers in NDPS cases in order to improve the conviction rate and disposal of sensational crime cases. Presentations were also given by officers of the ANTF on various aspects of the NDPS Act and related laws and procedures. The resource person of ANTF delivered a detailed briefing over NDPS Act, PITNDPS and Financial Investigations etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022