EU considers new measures against Belarus, withdraws some staff from Kyiv - sources

The European Union is considering new restrictive measures to close loopholes on existing sanctions against Belarus, diplomats said, an issue that is likely to come up at a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Monday.

As a sign of further escalation on the EU's eastern front, the EU last week told non-essential staff to relocate from Kyiv, one EU diplomat said, while Ukraine is urging the EU to provide emergency support and military training.

