Iqbal Kaskar extorted money using brother Dawood Ibrahim’s image as ‘global terrorist’, ED tells court

Iqbal Kaskar extorted money from celebrities and builders using his brother Dawood Ibrahim's image as a ''global terrorist'', the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the special court here on Friday while seeking his remand in a money laundering case.

The special court remanded Kaskar to the ED’s custody till February 24 in the money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, based on a production warrant issued by the court, the ED, which is conducting a probe into underworld-linked property and hawala deals, took custody of Kaskar, who was lodged in a Thane jail in connection with multiple extortion cases.

Kaskar was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after interrogation on Friday and was produced before special judge MG Deshpande by the ED, which sought his custody for further probe into the matter.

The probe agency, represented by special public prosecutor Hiten Venegoakar, said it was apparent that Kaskar was a prominent member of the gang led by Dawood Ibrahim and was involved along with associates in activities like threatening, extortion etc.

His interrogation may reveal crucial facts, which are in their exclusive domain, since he is a key conspirator and leader of the syndicate, the ED told court.

During the probe, it was found that Kaskar, after being deported to India, started extorting money from various builders and celebrities by pressurising them with the help of his brother's image as a global terrorist, the central agency said.

It further informed the court that Kaskar had used his henchmen for this act and collected money on behalf of Dawood Ibrahim.

The ED claimed that it was in possession of evidence to show that Kaskar was regularly receiving substantial proceeds of crime from Dawood Ibrahim, and has received a flat and Rs 90 lakh as extortion money, which are proceeds of crime under the PMLA.

Earlier this week, the ED had raided some 10 locations in Mumbai, including those related to Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, Kaskar as well as a brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed recently by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim and others under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

