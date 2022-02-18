West Indies opt to bowl against India

West Indies won the toss and opted to field against India in the second T20 here on Friday.

India named an unchanged eleven while West Indies brought back Jason Holder in place of Fabian Allen.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)