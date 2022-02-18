U.S. defense secretary urges de-escalation in call with Russian counterpart -Pentagon
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 18-02-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 18:57 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday and called for de-escalation in the crisis over Ukraine, the Pentagon said.
"Austin called for de-escalation, the return of Russian forces surrounding Ukraine to their home bases, and a diplomatic resolution," a Pentagon readout of the call said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
