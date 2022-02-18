Maha: Kalyan civic body bags first prize in 'freedom to walk' competition

Left Menu

Some of the smart cities in the country participated in the competition held between January 1 and 26 as a part of the Centres Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The KDMC participated in the event under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, and officials have bagged prizes in various categories, the release said.

The civic body in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district has bagged the first prize in the ''freedom to walk'' competition held in the country last month, an official said on Friday. As per a release issued by the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC), an announcement to this effect was made on Thursday evening. Some of the smart cities in the country participated in the competition held between January 1 and 26 as a part of the Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The KDMC participated in the event under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, and officials have bagged prizes in various categories, the release said.

