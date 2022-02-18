Left Menu

Security grid should be strengthened to eliminate terrorism: Amit Shah

Shri Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir over the last few years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:20 IST
Security grid should be strengthened to eliminate terrorism: Amit Shah
The Union Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi today, on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval, and other senior officers of the Government of India, including the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Government attended the meeting.

Shri Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir over the last few years. The number of terror incidents has declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces personnel martyred has reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

The Union Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022