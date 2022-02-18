Security grid should be strengthened to eliminate terrorism: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah held a review meeting in New Delhi today, on the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor, Shri Ajit Doval, and other senior officers of the Government of India, including the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Government attended the meeting.

Shri Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir over the last few years. The number of terror incidents has declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces personnel martyred has reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

The Union Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism.

(With Inputs from PIB)