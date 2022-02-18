Left Menu

Blinken says U.S. seeing false provocations and more Russian forces at Ukraine border

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:24 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that everything Washington has seen happening on Russia's border with Ukraine in the past 24 to 48 hours is part of a scenario of creating false provocations designed to elicit a response.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Blinken said of Russia's claims it was pulling forces back from the border, "on the contrary, we see additional forces going to the border including leading edge forces that would be part of any aggression."

