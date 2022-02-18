Man killed by falling tree in Ireland during Storm Eunice -RTE
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:27 IST
A man was fatally injured by a falling tree in Ireland on Friday while out working to clear debris caused by Storm Eunice, national broadcaster RTE reported.
It said the man was working with a colleague clearing trees in County Wexford when the incident took place.
