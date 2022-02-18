TAI for inclusion of bought leaf factory as stakeholder in new tea law

Plantation growers' body Tea Association of India (TAI) has requested the Tea Board to include bought leaf factories as stakeholders in the new law that will replace the existing Tea Act.

A draft Tea (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022, has been sent to the stakeholders for their feedback.

The Bill has included blenders, brokers, exporters, packers and others as stakeholders, but bought leaf factories have been excluded. However, given their increasing contribution to production of the beverage in the country, bought leaf factories should be included in the list of stakeholders in the new law, TAI told the Tea Board in its feedback.

The Bill drafted by the board seeks to project it as a facilitator for the growth of the tea industry as the Tea Act, 1953, has become archaic.

Regarding safeguarding the interests of the tea plantation workers, TAI observed that there are no provisions of relevant by-laws in the proposed Bill, which will be useful for this purpose. The Bill also proposed obtaining a certificate of registration for all the stakeholders including associations from the board.

According to TAI, since it is a representative body of the growers and acts on their behalf, is not a stakeholder in the strictest sense of the term.

Thus, it urged the board to omit associations from getting the certificate of registration.

In the proposed Bill, TAI said, there is no redressal mechanism through courts in conformity with principles of natural justice.

Any aggrieved person should have the scope to appeal in a designated court and that provision should be there in the Bill, TAI said.

