SC junks plea seeking to quash FIRs for using firecrackers during Diwali

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:42 IST
The Supreme Court Friday turned down a plea seeking quashing of FIRs registered over the use of firecrackers during Diwali.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna dismissed the plea saying “how can a PIL be filed for quashing of FIRs''.

“The present Petition, under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, is filed to quash the FIRs lodged by all the states in the country in respect to selling, purchasing or bursting green crackers.

“No such relief quashing the FIRs can be granted in exercise of powers under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. If any accused is aggrieved in that case, he may initiate appropriate proceedings before the appropriate High Court/Court,” the bench said while dismissing the plea.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Sanjeev Newar and others seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them for using green firecrackers on Diwali.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the apex court in its order dated October 29, 2021 had made it clear that there was no blanket ban on firecrackers and use of green-crackers was permitted.

