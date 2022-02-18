J-K: Amit Shah directs to further strengthen security grid to ensure zero cross-border infiltration, eliminate terrorism

In a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the officials to strengthen the security grid to ensure zero crossborder infiltration and to eliminate terrorism. Shah on Friday held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the meeting, Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies which have led to the reduction in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few years. The Union Minister observed that the number of terror incidents has decreased from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of deaths of security forces personnel have reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and other senior officers of the Government of India, including the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Government, attended the meeting. (ANI)

