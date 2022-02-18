Left Menu

Punjab voters working in J&K to get paid leave on poll day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:52 IST
Punjab voters working in J&K to get paid leave on poll day
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that polling day in Punjab will be a paid holiday for the people from that state working in the Union Territory so that they can exercise their franchise.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department, sanction has been granted for a paid holiday for government employees, semi government employees and industrial workers, who are registered voters in Punjab and working in Jammu and Kashmir, for voting on polling day on February 20.

Voting in Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022