Punjab voters working in J&K to get paid leave on poll day

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that polling day in Punjab will be a paid holiday for the people from that state working in the Union Territory so that they can exercise their franchise.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department, sanction has been granted for a paid holiday for government employees, semi government employees and industrial workers, who are registered voters in Punjab and working in Jammu and Kashmir, for voting on polling day on February 20.

Voting in Punjab’s 117 assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.

