Rajnish Seth appointed as new DGP of Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Friday appointed IPS officer Rajnish Seth as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

The 1988 cadre IPS officer replaced Sanjay Pandey, who held the additional charge of the post since April 9, 2021.

Seth was previously posted as the director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Seth reached the DGP office around 7.30 pm and took charge from the outgoing DGP, an official said. This is the second time that Seth is taking charge as the state’s top cop. He had earlier held the additional charge of the post in March, 2021, he said.

Seth's appointment has come after the Bombay High Court recently pulled up the state government for favouring acting DGP Pandey for the post.

Pandey, who is the managing director of the Maharashtra State Security Corporation, held the post of DGP as additional charge since April 9 last year, after the then state DGP Subodh Jaiswal was transferred to the CBI.

