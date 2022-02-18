Western official says Russia is ready to go, military build-up continues
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:08 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia's military build-up around Ukraine is continuing and there are no signs of withdrawal, a senior Western official said on Friday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Russia was ready to go at any time if it so chose.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement