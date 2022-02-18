NIA arrests former officer of the agency in connection with LeT OGW network case

Left Menu

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a former officer of the agency in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Workers network case.

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a former officer of the agency in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Workers network case. The anti-terror agency arrested Arvind Digvijay Negi from Shimla based on some evidences proving his link with LeT supporters, said the NIA.

Negi is an Indian Police Service officer and is currently posted as a Superintendent of Police at Shimla since his repatriated from NIA. This case was registered on November 6 last year pertaining to the spread of a widespread network of OGWs (Over Ground Workers) of LeT, a proscribed terrorist organization, for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in India.

Earlier NIA had arrested six accused persons in the case. During the investigation, the NIA said the role of "A. D. Negi was verified and his houses were searched".

"It was also found that official secret documents of NIA were leaked by A. D. Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case," said the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

