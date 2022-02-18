CBI arrests AAP municipal councillor on graft charges

The CBI has arrested AAP municipal councillor Geeta Rawat for allegedly accepting bribe for permitting to lay the roof of a building, officials said on Friday.

The central probe agency booked Rawat, municipal councillor, Ward 10-E, East Delhi Municipal Council (EDMC), and an unidentified person on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for extending him a favour to lay the roof of his building in an unhindered manner, they said.

After getting the inputs, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap and arrested a vendor operating near Rawat's office who was allegedly acting at her behest, they said. ''The complainant on the specific directions of the accused handed over the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 to a vendor (operating near office of the said councillor) and the same was recovered from him. Both the accused were caught. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

''Both the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court in Delhi,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said. PTI ABS SRY

