2 children mowed down by reversing pick-up truck in southwest Delhi

Two kids were mowed by a pick-up vehicle while they were playing in the street in southwest Delhis Sagarpur area, police said on Friday. Palams Divyaprastha Hospital, where they were taken after the accident, declared Savitri 7 and Subhan 4, both residents of Nasirpur, brought dead, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two kids were mowed by a pick-up vehicle while they were playing in the street in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur area, police said on Friday. They said Thursday around 12.30 pm they received information regarding the death of two children in Sagarpur area. Palam’s Divyaprastha Hospital, where they were taken after the accident, declared Savitri (7) and Subhan (4), both residents of Nasirpur, brought dead, a senior police officer said. The vehicle was being driven by one Ved Prakash, a resident of the same locality, the officer said. Prakash was reversing the pick-up in a rash and negligent manner when the vehicle hit the victims who were playing in the street, the officer said. After the accident he took the victims to the hospital, and was later was booked under relevant charges and apprehended. The offending vehicle has also been seized, police said. The dead bodies have been shifted to DDU Hospital for the post mortem, the officer added.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

